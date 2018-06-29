Senate Passes Manchins Bill To Build Jennings Randolph Hyrdroelectric Project

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY)- The U.S. Senate passed legislation championed by Senator Joe Manchin to provide licensing certainty for the construction of a hydroelectric facility at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dam at Jennings Randolph Dam in West Virginia.

“I have always supported an all-of-the-above energy portfolio and this hydroelectric project is an important investment in the energy infrastructure in Mineral County and the surrounding communities. This project will generate enough domestic energy to power over 6,000 homes and create additional jobs for the region,” Senator Manchin said.

“This project enhances an existing federal dam by the addition of clean low impact hydroelectric power generation. It will also provide construction jobs and economic benefits to the local community. This bill provides us with the time to complete the development and begin construction next year. We really appreciate all the support we received from Sen. Manchin and Rep. McKinley in enabling the passage of this legislation. We look forward to seeing it signed into law,” said David C. Sinclair, President of Advanced Hydro Solutions, LLC.

The Jennings Randolph Dam (a.k.a. Bloomington Lake Dam) lies on the North Branch of the Potomac River along the border of West Virginia and Maryland. This rock and impervious material dam is over 350 feet tall and was built in the mid-1980s for flood control and recreation by the Baltimore District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

Fairlawn Hydroelectric Company LLC (FHC), a subsidiary of Advanced Hydro Solutions LLC, has received an original license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for the project.