Senate Passes Manchins Bill To Build Jennings Randolph Hyrdroelectric Project

Daniella HankeyBy Jun 29, 2018, 21:21 pm

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY)- The U.S. Senate passed legislation championed by Senator Joe Manchin to provide licensing certainty for the construction of a hydroelectric facility at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dam at Jennings Randolph Dam in West Virginia.

“I have always supported an all-of-the-above energy portfolio and this hydroelectric project is an important investment in the energy infrastructure in Mineral County and the surrounding communities. This project will generate enough domestic energy to power over 6,000 homes and create additional jobs for the region,” Senator Manchin said.

“This project enhances an existing federal dam by the addition of clean low impact hydroelectric power generation. It will also provide construction jobs and economic benefits to the local community. This bill provides us with the time to complete the development and begin construction next year. We really appreciate all the support we received from Sen. Manchin and Rep. McKinley in enabling the passage of this legislation. We look forward to seeing it signed into law,” said David C. Sinclair, President of Advanced Hydro Solutions, LLC.

The Jennings Randolph Dam (a.k.a. Bloomington Lake Dam) lies on the North Branch of the Potomac River along the border of West Virginia and Maryland. This rock and impervious material dam is over 350 feet tall and was built in the mid-1980s for flood control and recreation by the Baltimore District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

 

Fairlawn Hydroelectric Company LLC (FHC), a subsidiary of Advanced Hydro Solutions LLC, has received an original license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for the project.

Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

