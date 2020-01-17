Senate OKs bill to allow pepper spray at Capitol

By
Tyler Barker
-

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – Pepper spray may soon be allowed at the state Capitol building under a proposal approved by the Senate.

The chamber unanimously approved the measure Friday.

The bill would exclude pepper spray from the state’s list of deadly weapons, allowing allow small canisters of the item to be carried at the state Capitol.

The proposal was sponsored by Republican Sen. Patricia Rucker of Jefferson County.

There was no debate on the bill. It now moves to the House of Delegates for consideration.

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com