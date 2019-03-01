Sen. Manchin Sends Letter To Amazon CEO, Asking to Consider Building HQ in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin wrote a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, urging him to choose West Virginia as the new site of Amazon’s second headquarters.

Most recently Amazon decided to cancel their potential headquarters site in Long Island City, New York.

The letter highlights West Virginia’s hardworking citizens, business-friendly economic environment, vast interstate highway system, and beautiful landscape as reasons why it is the perfect location for a new Amazon headquarters.

“Mr. Bezos, my little state could benefit from the type of investment Amazon’s second headquarters could bring, and I think Wild and Wonderful West Virginia would contribute more than you could ever believe to your company and your legacy. As West Virginia’s senior U.S. Senator, I pledge to assist in any way I can to make this a reality. West Virginia would make an ideal location for Amazon’s second headquarters. But don’t take my word for it, go to the state and ask anyone. They’ll give you the right directions. And they’ll take you anywhere you want to go.”

Senator Manchin applauds increased investment from tech companies like Infor, IBM, and Leidos in recent years, and believes Amazon could see similar benefits if it were to locate its new headquarters in the state.

To read the entire letter Manchin sent click here.