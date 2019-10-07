Sen. Capito and Fox News Host Encourage THMS Girls to ‘Rise Up’

GLEN DANIEL, W.Va (WOAY) – For the past four years, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) has been traveling around the state stopping at various schools to bring girls a program called West Virginia Girls Rise Up. On Monday, Senator Capito visited Trap Hill Middle School in Raleigh County and brought along Fox News host Shannon Bream.

These programs put on by Senator Capito are designed to inspire the next generation of women to become leaders.

“I want the next generation of leadership in this country and in the state to come from more women, more young ladies,” Senator Capito said. “And so I want to talk to them about what’s important: education, physical and health fitness, and self-confidence. That’s the hard one.”

With these programs she typically brings along women in leadership roles, which is why Bream who hosts Fox News Night, joined her for this trip. The two talked about growing up and how they gained the confidence to assume their roles. However, Senator Capito says this wasn’t Bream’s first trip to West Virginia.

“She’s been here covering some political events. She’s really, I think, very interested in seeing more women leadership and I think that’s why when she saw this she would be – she said, ‘I just need to get out of Washington D.C. and New York City and get out where real people are,’ and I think she saw that today,” Senator Capito said.

After the two spoke, the girls in the crowd broke up into groups to list their goals and talk about how they plan to achieve them.

“It was really interesting and kind of weird, too, because I don’t realize how many goals I have until I actually think about them. And I have a lot,” Daisy Hathcer, an 8th grader, said.

This was the message the two women wanted to get across inspiring the young girls to believe that they, too, can “Rise Up.”

“It makes you think about how much stuff this world really has for you to like go into and aspire in and do what you love,” Josie Hartshorn, another 8th grader, added.