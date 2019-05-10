Semi-Truck Goes Over Hillside, Injures One

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- One person is injured after a semi-truck went over an embankment on I-64.

Raleigh County dispatchers tell Newswatch, the incident happened at 7:01 P.M., when a semi-truck traveling eastbound went over the hillside near mm 137.

One person was injured from the accident, but we’re told he sustained minor injuries. A portion of the eastbound lanes was closed until crews could clear the scene.

Due to the nature of the accident, Evergreen Environmental Management had to be called to clean up fuel spillage.

Multiple agencies from Raleigh and Summers counties responded to the scene.

As for the semi-truck, crews will be removing it Friday (5/10) morning.