Secretary Warner Reports 854 New Businesses in West Virginia for March 2018

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – New business registrations in West Virginia continued their growth at a steady 1.95 percent in March according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that the top three counties for business growth in March were Clay County and Barbour County, which both saw 1.95 percent growth. They were followed by Boone County with 1.84 percent growth. Once again, all 55 counties reported business registration growth in March ( attachment ).

The number of business entities grew in Clay County from 202 to 205, business entities in Barbour County increased from 507 to 514, and the number of entities licensed to do business in Boone County increased in number from 483 to 489. According to the WVSOS Business Statistics Database (BSD), 854 new businesses were incorporated or started in the state during the month of March 2018.

West Virginia saw 10.75 percent growth in business registrations in a 12-month period, led once again by Jackson and Lincoln counties, followed by Braxton County. Over the last 12 months, Jackson County saw 13.63 percent business growth, Lincoln County saw 13.54 percent growth, and Braxton County saw 13.18 percent growth ( attachment ).

