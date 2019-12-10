Secretary of Transportation speaks at the Beckley Rotary Club meeting

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia’s Secretary of Transportation Byrd White was the featured speaker at the Beckley Rotary Club meeting on Tuesday.

White said he wanted his message to be about what he does, what the department does and the benefits it brings to the state.

He said getting out in the community is important to educate people about the department and its moving parts.

“We have let other people tell our message for decades, and it is time that we get out and tell our own message, tell people what’s really going on instead letting them guess or letting them assume. Bad deal,” White said. “So we’re trying to tell them what’s going on, why it’s going on and how it is happening, so that people understand.”

This was part of the Rotary Club’s Tuesday meeting at Black Knight Country Club.