Secretary of State launches new, easier to use website

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 22, 2019, 10:38 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office has launched a new website to make it easier to access information, services and resources.

Secretary of State Mac Warner says in a release that the website has a new look and is more user-friendly with easy navigation and improved transparency. It was designed over the last 14 months to help people access information quickly. He says most visitors should now be able to access the information they’re looking for within three clicks of landing on the site.

The website supports some of Warner’s top goals, which include streamlining bureaucracy, enhancing business and continuously improving customer service.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

