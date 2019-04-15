Second Annual WV Farm Show In Lewisburg Is Quickly Approaching

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The State Fair of West Virginia is set to host the Second Annual WV Farm Show on May 4-5 at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg.

The agricultural-filled weekend will be highlighted by the WV High School Rodeo State Finals, a jackpot lamb, goat, breading heifer and market steer/heifer show; and a vendor expo featuring farm equipment, western wear and everything in between. Vendors will be located in the Ag. Pavilion (beef barn).

Hours of operation are 10 am – 6 pm Saturday with the rodeo at 4 pm and 11 am – 4 pm on Sunday with the rodeo at 1 pm!

“Our mission surrounds agriculture here at the State Fair of West Virginia and it’s something we want to continue to promote year round,” stated CEO Kelly Collins. “This is going to be a great weekend and an event we hope to continue to grow.”

Admission is free to the public and free parking is available at gate 4 on Fair Street and gate 5 on 219N. Check out www.statefairofwv.com/event-center/west-virginia-farm-show/ for more information and a complete schedule!

The State Fair Event Center is a 200-acre multi-purpose meeting and exposition facility providing a wide variety of event rental opportunities and hosting over 300 events annually. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook and Twitter.