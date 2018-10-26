Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Second Annual Families Leading Change Takes Place In Oak Hill

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 26, 2018, 17:36 pm

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A statewide initiative is being made to improve the education system throughout southern West Virginia.

Today, marked the second annual Families Leading Change event the organization is taking a statewide initiative to get more parents to have a voice and train them on school policies so that they can advocate for their children and make positive changes in their schools.

Several vendors were at the event to provide information on programs for childcare, children with disabilities, and to promote the prevention of gun violence.

“We started our mini-grant program which provides parents and family members a little bit of seed money to go a school, collaborate, and then they have to have school buy in to start these projects.  We’ve got 53 mini-grants all over West Virginia right now, 29 counties so we’re hoping to hit all 55 counties this year keeping our fingers crossed,” said Jenny Anderson, Director of Families Leading Change

“Our programs have the underlined theme of loving your neighbor.  We have about 50 kids and we come together, we learn to play music together, we share in the same struggle, and then we present our music to the community,” said Matt Hill, Executive Director of Dream Big Music Program.

The Families leading change event will continue on Saturday in the lobby of the Oak Hill Holiday Lodge.

