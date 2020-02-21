Search warrants lead to four arrested on drug charges in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Four arrested on drug charges in Bluefield, WV.

The Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department executed two search warrants in the last 48 hours, on Giles Street and Carter Street.

Police found:

Glock .40 Cal Handgun

Taurus 9MM Handgun

177 grams of marijuana

Oxycodone tablets

Hydrocodone tablets

Digital scales

Bottle of promethazine cough suppressant

An undisclosed amount of crack cocaine

USD currency above $13,600.00

Two Apple iPhone

Charges range from possession with intent to deliver schedule I & II; felon in possession of a firearm, stolen firearm, possession of controlled substance schedule V and other charges.

Sergeant Detective KL Adams and Patrolman RV Johnson were the lead investigators, in this case, the following assisted: K-9 Thor, Sgt BW Copenhaver, Ptlm FB Ingole, Det. KL Ross, Ptlm AE Green, K-9 Ace, Sgt JM Danieley, Ptlm KN Wright, K-9 Maverick, K-9 Ptlm TM Beggs and Ptlm DL Bishop.

Suspect names are not being released at this time.