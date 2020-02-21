Search warrants lead to four arrested on drug charges in Bluefield

By
Tyler Barker
-

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Four arrested on drug charges in Bluefield, WV.

The Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department executed two search warrants in the last 48 hours, on Giles Street and Carter Street.

Police found:
Glock .40 Cal Handgun
Taurus 9MM Handgun
177 grams of marijuana
Oxycodone tablets
Hydrocodone tablets
Digital scales
Bottle of promethazine cough suppressant
An undisclosed amount of crack cocaine
USD currency above $13,600.00
Two Apple iPhone

Charges range from possession with intent to deliver schedule I & II; felon in possession of a firearm, stolen firearm, possession of controlled substance schedule V and other charges.

Sergeant Detective KL Adams and Patrolman RV Johnson were the lead investigators, in this case, the following assisted: K-9 Thor, Sgt BW Copenhaver, Ptlm FB Ingole, Det. KL Ross, Ptlm AE Green, K-9 Ace, Sgt JM Danieley, Ptlm KN Wright, K-9 Maverick, K-9 Ptlm TM Beggs and Ptlm DL Bishop.

Suspect names are not being released at this time.

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com