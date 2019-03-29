Search Underway After Inmate Escapes Beckley Correctional Center

BECKLEY,WV (WOAY)- Authorities in Raleigh County are searching for a man that escaped the Beckley Correctional Center, Thursday evening.

Dispatchers in Raleigh County tell Newswatch, they received a “be on the lookout” call at 7:56 P.M. after a man reportedly escaped.

We’re told Seth Wade Goldsmith was a work release subject, when he escaped after working along Eisenhower Drive.

Goldsmith is currently serving a 7-15 year sentence. He was in prison on Parole Revocation, Grand Larceny and Burglary charges stemming from Harrison County.

He is described as white, 5’10, 200 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. Goldsmith also has multiple tattoos and one piercing.

If you have any information contact State Police-Beckley detachment at (304)-256-6700.

Stick with Newswatch as this story continues to develop.