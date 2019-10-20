Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Search enters Day 5 for West Virginia hunter missing in Utah
Search enters Day 5 for West Virginia hunter missing in Utah

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 20, 2019, 08:59 am

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say their search for a missing hunter in Utah has stretched into a fifth day.

The Summit County Sheriffs Office said Saturday that multiple agencies have assisted in the search for 69yearold Carl Crumrine, of West Virginia. Authorities say he was last seen Monday in the Lyman Lake area of the Uinta Mountains in Utah while on a group hunting trip.

Authorities say the Garrett Bardsley Foundation had organized Saturdays volunteer search effort, which began around 9 a.m.

The foundation was started by a man whose son went missing in the same mountain range 15 years ago. It aims to help with search and rescue operations in the wilderness.

Sheriffs Lt. Andrew Wright tells KUTV in Salt lake City that the weekend weather forecast is a concern in the ongoing search for Crumrine.

