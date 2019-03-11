Search continues in 2007 disappearance of Pennsylvania woman

CHESTER, W.Va. (AP) — The FBI is trying to solve the 12-year-old disappearance of a Pennsylvania woman who vanished after leaving West Virginia casino.

The FBI in Pittsburgh says in a statement Karen S. Adams of Independence Township, Pennsylvania, went to the nearby Mountaineer Casino Racetrack and Resort in Hancock County, West Virginia, on March 11, 2007.

The statement says Adams was observed on surveillance video at approximately 3 a.m. the morning of March 12 leaving the gambling complex. She has not been seen or heard from since and her 2005 sedan with Pennsylvania license plates has not been located.

Adams was 54 when she disappeared.

The FBI says tips on Adams can be reported to any local FBI office.