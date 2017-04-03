WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Seal sentenced to 40 years in prison for stabbing ex-wife 86 times

Scott PickeyBy Apr 03, 2017, 14:26 pm

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY-TV) — A Princeton man is looking at 40 years in prison for stabbing his ex-wife 86 times.

That’s the maximum sentence the judge could hand down, according to various media outlets.

34-year-old William Seal’s attorneys claimed today it was self defense when his ex-wife – who had just remarried days before – visited his apartment.

Seal could be up for parole in about 8 years and could finish his sentence in 20 if he gets time for good behavior.

(Photo courtesy of Jessica Nuzzo, Bluefield Daily Telegraph)

