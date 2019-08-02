Scouting Couple Gets Engaged at Jamboree

GLEN JEAN, W.Va (WOAY) – The World Scout Jamboree has been a memorable experience for many, but it will be especially memorable for Ellie Sparrow. Sparrow, a scout leader from the U.K., got engaged to her now fiancé , James at the Jamboree. The two met three years ago, and he encouraged her to join scouts as a leader.

James did not attend the Jamboree with Sparrow, but he flew in for one day to surprise her. Sparrow’s friend brought her to the Twelve Points Plaza at the Summit Bechtel Reserve and had her take a picture. James came up behind her to get down on one knee.

“I’m feeling like it might actually be real like I’m not gonna lie it feel a bit like a dream but it’s starting to actually set in,” Sparrow said. “The idea that we’re going to spend the rest of our lives together is really just makes me feel good inside, I suppose.”

The ring he gave her isn’t the typical wedding ring, but it represents the scouting knot he taught her how to tie when they first met.