Scout Move-In Day Two: 25,000 International Scouts Arrive

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – It was day two of scout move in today at the J.W. and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center.

After all of the scouts from the North America contingents arrived on Sunday, Monday brought in 25,000 scouts coming in from other parts of the world.

“Our biggest challenges are just the unknown like you would have going on vacation with travel.” World Scout Jamboree Committee Vice Chairperson Andy Chapman said. “We try to anticipate the high times and the low times of when we’re going to have the most traffic flow. We have to be flexible especially with the weather in the summer. Thankfully we also have the support of local law enforcement as you see on the highways to help direct traffic and make things go smoothly as well.”

The opening ceremony isn’t until Tuesday night, so they predict travelers will be trickling in throughout the day as well.