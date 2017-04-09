Advertisement



The top high school basketball talent in the state paired with some of the nation’s top recruits in the annual Scott Brown Classic in Beckley on Saturday.

The Classic kicked off with the Class AA all-stars against the Class A all-stars. Despite a strong shooting night from Bluefield’s Cody Fuller, single A was in full control by the second half and went on to win 126-105.

The second game was between the EIN and Crossroads Chevy All-Stars. EIN featured Woodrow Wilson standouts Isaiah Francis, Breland and Cortney Walton, along with West Virginia commits Teddy Allen and Derek Culver. Greenbrier East’s Seth Brown suited up for Crossroads along with Marshall recruits Iran Bennett, Tanner Robinette, Darius George, and Jarrod West. Culver started things off with a baseline slam, and both teams proceeded to show off their talent and athleticism without either gaining a clear advantage. Ultimately, EIN pulled away to win 124-116, with Allen being named game MVP.

