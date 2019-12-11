MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- PikeView Middle and PikeView High School will be closed on Thursday, December 12, 2019, due to a problem at the Oakvale Road Public Service District Waste Water Facilty.
Home NewsWatch Local News Schools closed due waste water facility
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Schools closed due waste water facility
By Yazmin RodriguezDec 11, 2019, 16:11 pm2
Next PostGov. Justice issues proclamation declaring Christmas Eve as full-day state holiday for public employees
Yazmin Rodriguez
Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.