Schools closed due waste water facility

Yazmin RodriguezBy Dec 11, 2019, 16:11 pm

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- PikeView Middle and PikeView High School will be closed on Thursday, December 12, 2019, due to a problem at the Oakvale Road Public Service District Waste Water Facilty.

