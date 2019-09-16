Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Schools across West Virginia to wear maroon to honor Alex Miller
FeaturedNewsWatchState News

Schools across West Virginia to wear maroon to honor Alex Miller

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 16, 2019, 13:27 pm

25
0

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Schools across West Virginia will be wearing maroon to honor Alex Miller, a Roane County High School football player who died Friday night after collapsing on the football field.

Previous PostRoad closure announced in Nicholas County
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X