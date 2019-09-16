Schools across West Virginia to wear maroon to honor Alex Miller

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Schools across West Virginia will be wearing maroon to honor Alex Miller, a Roane County High School football player who died Friday night after collapsing on the football field.
McDowell County Students & Staff—Wear Maroon on Tuesday to support Roane County in remembering Alex Miller, a Roane County senior who passed away after collapsing on the football field. 😞 https://t.co/Nr9PlI6nM0
— McDowell Co Schools (@SchoolsMcdowell) September 16, 2019
Attention Baileysville staff and students: please wear maroon on Tuesday! We will be honoring the life of Alex Miller from Roane County. #InformWyCoSchools pic.twitter.com/m5xNlXhbfG
— Wyoming County Schools (@SchoolsWyoming) September 16, 2019
The Golden Bear community shares our sincerest condolences with the loved ones of Alex Miller & members of the Roane County High School community during this difficult time. We invite members of the Golden Bear community to wear maroon on Tues., Sept. 17 in honor of Alex Miller. pic.twitter.com/eTz4eskAm0
— WVU Tech (@WVU_Tech) September 15, 2019