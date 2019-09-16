Schools across West Virginia to wear maroon to honor Alex Miller

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Schools across West Virginia will be wearing maroon to honor Alex Miller, a Roane County High School football player who died Friday night after collapsing on the football field.

