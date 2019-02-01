Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
School groups poised to oppose West Virginia reform bill

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 01, 2019, 14:52 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three groups critical of an education reform bill moving through the West Virginia Senate say they’re ready to take statewide action.

The West Virginia Education Association, West Virginia School Service Personnel Association and American Federation of Teachers say they’ll take action if it’s merited. The groups are opposed to the bill, which would offer a 5 percent pay raise but also clear the way for other reforms, including charter schools.

The Republican-led Senate voted 18-16 as a committee Thursday to advance the overhaul package to the full Senate. WCHS-TV reports the Senate was scheduled Friday to have a second reading of the omnibus bill, SB 451.

Education Association Executive Director David Haney says the groups have sent language to leadership authorizing statewide action if needed.

