School Clothing Allowance Program Expansion Extends Application Period
By Daniella HankeyAug 02, 2018, 10:40 am
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Division of Family Assistance is extending the school clothing allowance application period to August 10, 2018, for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools.
This extension is due to program expansion to include families with children enrolled in public West Virginia Pre-Kindergarten (Pre-K) programs or West Virginia Head Start who have attained the age of four by July 1, 2018. The age requirement for enrollment in public West Virginia Pre-Kindergarten changed to July 1, 2018, as a result of the passage of Senate Bill 186.
Each eligible child will receive a $200 voucher that may be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children. Vouchers must be used by October 31, 2018.
To learn more about eligibility guidelines or to apply, contact your local DHHR office, apply online at wvinroads.org or call 1-877-716-1212. Verification of income for the month of July must be submitted with the application.
The application acceptance period extension to August 10, 2018, applies for all West Virginia families.
