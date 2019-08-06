Schewels undergoes re-branding, announces new name

(WOAY) – Schewels Furniture has announced it is rebranding as Schewels Home.

Since 1897, the company has offered home furnishings to customers in West Virginia, Virginia, and North Carolina. CEO Marc Schewel, says, “In order to further enhance that experience, we have decided to become Schewels Home. This change will bring new energy to our stores and new benefits for our customers.”

According to a release, the main new customer benefits are lower prices, expanded 0% interest financing every day, and a 50,000 dollar community investment.

The store signage and delivery truck exteriors at the 40 plus stores will be converted to the new logo on a rolling basis over the next two years.