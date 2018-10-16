Scheduled Water Outage In Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The water service for the following area will be temporarily interrupted Wednesday, October 17th, 2018, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am due to improvements to the water system. The area includes Ritter Dr. from sun builders to price lane. This includes knoll apartments, C & O Dam Road, Raleigh Trailer Court, Matherly Dr. Lewis Dr., and all side streets.

Boil water advisory will be in effect following the outage.

Time of outage is only our best estimate of when we can get water off and make the necessary connections and changes and restore water service. It is suggested that you collect some water prior to the outage for both cooking and drinking as well as for sanitary purposes. Sometimes the outage is extended beyond anticipated time due to conditions beyond our control.

If we are unable to perform work due to unseen delays or inclement weather, work will be done on first permissible work day thereafter.