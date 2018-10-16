Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Scheduled Water Outage In Beckley
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Scheduled Water Outage In Beckley

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 16, 2018, 15:01 pm

2
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The water service for the following area will be temporarily interrupted Wednesday, October 17th, 2018, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am due to improvements to the water system.  The area includes Ritter Dr. from sun builders to price lane.  This includes knoll apartments, C & O Dam Road, Raleigh Trailer Court, Matherly Dr. Lewis Dr., and all side streets.

Boil water advisory will be in effect following the outage.

Time of outage is only our best estimate of when we can get water off and make the necessary connections and changes and restore water service.  It is suggested that you collect some water prior to the outage for both cooking and drinking as well as for sanitary purposes.  Sometimes the outage is extended beyond anticipated time due to conditions beyond our control.

If we are unable to perform work due to unseen delays or inclement weather, work will be done on first permissible work day thereafter.

Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

X