Scarbro man arrested after home invasion

SCARBRO, WV (WOAY) – A Scarbro man is in jail on charges resulting from a late night home invasion. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

Just before midnight last night, Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a home invasion call on Blue Jay Road in Scarbro. Deputies found that a male suspect forced his way into the home of a 77 year old victim. The suspect physically assaulted the victim as well as stole jewelry, cash and the victim’s car.

The car was recovered several hours after this incident. The suspect was also identified and later arrested for the home invasion.

52 year old Benjamin Pennington was charged with the felony offenses of Burglary, Robbery and Grand Larceny. He was arraigned by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office where he was unable to post the $30,000 bond imposed. He is currently housed at Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

If you have any information

regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau.