Scarbro man arrested after deputies find meth in vehicle

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) -A Scarbro man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Fayette County.

On Sunday morning, a Fayette County deputy pulled over a vehicle Oak Hill area for a traffic infraction. After the deputy noticed key indicators of possible drug possession, a search was conducted which yielded in finding $800 worth of meth and an unidentified powder that will be sent for testing.

John Toney Jr, 43, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics. He is awaiting court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.