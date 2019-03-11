Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Scanners help catch contraband at W.Va. regional jails
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Scanners help catch contraband at W.Va. regional jails

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 11, 2019, 14:35 pm

45
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia corrections officials say full-body scanners are now being used on inmates entering the state’s regional jail system to reduce the infiltration of contraband.

The Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety says in a news release inmates entering nine regional jails must now pass through a scanner similar to those at airports and courthouses. Last month the scanners recorded 36 positive hits.

The scanners also are prompting contraband to be ditched in booking areas and outside law enforcement vehicles that bring inmates to jail. More than a dozen such instances occurred in February, including discarded drugs, syringes and cell phones.

The department says reducing jail contraband saves lives, increases safety for officers and other staff members, and improves outcomes for inmates undergoing substance abuse treatment and recovery services.

Previous PostW.Va. Department of Education to hold public forums
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X