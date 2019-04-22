Scaffolding going up as WVa Capitol project continues

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Scaffolding is going up outside the West Virginia Capitol dome as part of a $13.5 million project.

The Department of Administration says the self-supported scaffold system will completely enclose the dome, using guide wires allowing it to stand freely and not anchor into the facade.

Work began on the project in January 2018 to repair water leaks in areas where the blue and gold dome meet the limestone in the nearly 87-year-old Capitol building.

The project includes replacing drain pipes, installing a secondary lining system and updating the gutter system.

The project is currently expected to be completed in early 2021. The result will include new interior finishes, new five-karat gold-leaf gilding to repair damaged areas of the dome’s exterior, reconfigured portal windows and more.