SBIRT Training at Bluefield State College

Bluefield State College was the first to host Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment training in 2018.

The training program is presented by Lyn O’Connell from Marshall University and it talks about the opioid epidemic we are facing as a nation.

The program covers topics like Societal Factors Contributing to Use and Adverse Childhood Experiences.

The Communications Director at Bluefield State says they are happy to provide additional resources to the community.

“We’re just happy to have them on campus and provide this opportunity for people to have additional resources,” said Kimberly Gross the Communications Director for Bluefield State College.

If you would like more information and resources for opioid addiction you can visit help4wv.com.

