SBA OKs $6.7 million for Fayette County Schools

The state School Building Authority took steps Monday morning to clear the way for school consolidation in Fayette and Kanawha counties.

Fayette County emerged the big winner as the SBA handed out $6.7 million for projects. Cabell County’s request was cut to $100,000 then eliminated.

Fayette will be using the money to make improvements at Oak Hill High School, the center point in its financially driven consolidation plans.

“The money is going to be used to renovate Oak Hill High School and enhance the curriculum offerings there and also the safety, health and safety issues for the students from the Oak Hill area and students, nine through 12 , from Fayetteville,” said Terry George, superintendent for Fayette County Schools.

