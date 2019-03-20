SBA Offers Government Contracting Training In Greenbrier County

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – The U.S. Small Business Administration’s West Virginia District Office (SBA), Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) and the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation host a free HUBZone workshop March 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the White Sulphur Springs Civic Center.

HUBZone (Historically Underutilized Business Zone) certification provides small businesses advantages when bidding on federal government contracts. HUBZone-certified small businesses qualify for the program’s set-aside contracts and receive a 10 percent price evaluation preference when competing for open contracts.

The workshop covers how to apply the requirements of the HUBZone program to help small businesses receive their fair share of federal contracting opportunities. The morning session includes an overview of HUBZones: what they are, where they are and how to become certified. The afternoon session focuses on where to find HUBZone contracting opportunities and how to navigate the application process.

George Murray, SBA deputy district director in West Virginia, leads the workshop. Murray has been educating small business owners and operators about government contracting opportunities for more than a decade.

Within the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation’s service area, all of Pocahontas County and large portions of Greenbrier County are designated HUBZones.

Register at www.rcbi.org/go/hubzone by 3 p.m. March 22. For more information, contact RCBI’s Bill Woodrum at 304.781.1670 or bwoodrum@rcbi.org.