SBA approves funding for new Meadow Bridge Regional School in Fayette County; Raleigh County denied

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – The School Building Authority of West Virginia has approved funding a new PreK-12 Regional School in Meadow Bridge but denies funding projects to Raleigh, Summers, Mercer, Monroe, and Nicholas Counties, along with 18 other counties.

The SBA voted to fund 20 million dollars over two years to build a new preK-12 Regional School in the Meadow Bridge Community. The new community school would serve Fayette, Greenbrier, Summers, and Raleigh Counties jointly with open enrollment to any student in those listed counties. The county proposed to close the oldest portion of the high school which was constructed in 1924 and the elementary school facility which was constructed in 1953. The facility’s age and overall condition is one of the worse the staff has evaluated in years. The project proposes a phased replacement of the high school and elementary school on the existing campus in order to avoid using temporary portable classrooms.

Three years ago, Terry George said the school board voted to close Meadow Bridge High School and form a PK-8th grade school. That plan changed after a visit from the state school board concluded that the transportation issues would be too great to close the high school.

The county was unable to commit to any local funding to the project.

Raleigh County requested funding for a new Stratton Elementary due to the age of the structure, numerous life, health, and safety issues within this facility. The SBA denied almost 9 million needed for funding a new Stratton Elementary School.

Mercer County requested over 11 million dollars to fund the construction of a new elementary school for the Bluewell/Brushfork area but was denied.

Monroe County requested a little over 1 million to replace a roof at James Monroe High School but was denied.

Nicholas County requested over 1.6 million to fun a safe school entrance at Panther Creek, Zela, and Birch Elementary, along with Nicholas County High School but was denied.

Summers County requested almost 800,000 thousand dollars to fund a roof replacement at Summers county Middle School but was denied.

