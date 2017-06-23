Cindy here later tonight

Advertisement



OAK HILL, WV (BY: KALEY SHAW, WOAY-TV / AP) – We’re seeing scattered showers and temperatures in the 60’s. We’ll see some sunshine mid day before the heavier rain arrives this evening.

Flooding is still a concern with on average 1-3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible. Severe storms are also a concern this afternoon and evening with heavy rain, flooding and damaging winds. A few isolated tornado spin ups can also not be ruled out.

After they heavy rain late tonight and overnight, a few showers could last into Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon we see some sunshine and warm to the mid and upper 70’s.

Sunshine sticks around through next week and we’re expected to be much drier. High temperatures will be a little below average staying near 70.

The storm comes on the anniversary of last year’s torrential rains and flooding and killed 23 people in West Virginia.

