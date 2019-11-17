Santa’s grand entrance at Crossroads Mall

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Santa traded in his sleigh for a helicopter. Hundreds of kids waited patiently for the arrival of Santa especially misses clause.

Volunteer actor Gabriel Terazzo Says making the kids happy is the best part. “I like seeing the kids cry, in a good way like when they ask for pictures. I know a lot of kids here don’t have a lot so it’s nice to be that for them.”

Santa greeted and took pictures with the kids that waited patiently. Keith Gartem Christmas says Christmas is about giving. “Mainly giving gifts to children in need, and help feed children in Africa.”

He also agrees that the helicopter is a nice touch.

While the most exciting part may have been Santa’s grand entrance the best part was seeing the kids happy.