Santa helps fund-raise for a School

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Santa made a quick stop in Fayetteville’s The Grove to help raise money for the New River Gorge Learning Co-op school.

“The NRGLC as it is known we have a Montessori based curriculum. We are a school that kind of has set up its own system, we are really trying to raise up the level of education in West Virginia,” said parent and Secret Sandwich Society owner Lewis Rhinehart.

The New River Gorge Learning Cooperative is a non-profit (501(c)3) holistic community school grounded in the Montessori method and the language of Positive Discipline, along with the tenets of nature-based learning, mindfulness, social justice, and community service.

Rhinehart says it is a really fantastic environment for the children. “They are outside all the time, they’re learning very interesting and practical things for life. We score very high on standardized tests but we need funding.”

Santa who was taking pictures with the kids says helping the children is one of the most important things we could do.

The school also offers tuition assistance for low-income students, which covers up to 75% of the annual tuition.