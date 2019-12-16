Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Santa helps 4 yr. old Make-A-Wish kid build his first snowman

By Dec 16, 2019

DALLAS, TX (WOAY) – On Thursday, 4-year-old Dallas, TX area native Brantley, who has congenital heart disease, fulfilled his lifelong wish to build a snowman with his family, Santa and his elves, in Breckenridge, CO.
This was part of Macy’s Wish Wednesday campaign that is helping Make-A-Wish grant local children’s wishes this holiday season.
Brantley, who had never seen snow before, had a surprise meeting with Santa Wednesday and found out that he was traveling to Denver and then to Breckenridge, CO to build a snowman. The surprise came at Dallas Love Field where Southwest had arranged to fly Brantley and his family to Denver. Brantley also took a tour of the Southwest facilities to see where he was flying to.
Thursday he and his family reunited with Santa to complete his wish and built his first snowman.
