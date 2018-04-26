Sandy, Smith Make College Decisions

New Richmond, WV (WOAY) – Two Wyoming East seniors will continue their athletic careers in college after signing letters of intent Wednesday.

Kara Sandy will play basketball at Bluefield State College and major in nursing, while Patrick Smith will play golf at Davis & Elkins College; he is considering studying sport management.

Sandy has received individual accolades during her time with the Lady Warriors in addition to the team’s success, including an All-State Third Team selection in 2015 and Second Team selection this year.

Smith played key roles in the Warriors winning back-to-back Class AA state championships in 2016 & 2017. He qualified for both the West Virginia Amateur & West Virginia Open last year, and plans to do so this year as well.

