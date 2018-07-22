National NewsNewsWatch
San Francisco bans tour buses from ‘Full House’ residence
By Daniella HankeyJul 22, 2018, 09:06 am
10
SAN FRANCISCO (AP)- Tour buses will no longer be swinging by a San Francisco house made famous in the popular 1990s sitcom “Full House.”
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency voted Tuesday to ban commercial vehicles from Broderick Street after neighbors complained. Vehicles that seat nine or more people will no longer be allowed on the block.
Spokesman Paul Rose says neighbors complained about double parking and congestion outside the Victorian home, causing traffic hazards.
The exterior of the Broderick Street house was used as the family’s residence in the original show and in a Netflix reboot in 2016.
The producer who created the show bought the home for more than $4 million in 2016.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-