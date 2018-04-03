Sam’s Club Recalls Canned Chicken

Sam’s Club announced a recall on Member’s Mark canned chicken due to safety concerns.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the Tony Downs Food Company, Inc. recalled approximately 97,000 pounds of chicken because it may contain extraneous materials like hard plastic.

The processed chicken was produced on Nov. 28th and Nov. 29th.

Check your cupboards for these products:

12.5-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17333, case code 9816 and a use-by date of Nov. 29, 2020.

50-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark FOOD SERVICE PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17332, case code 9817 and a use-by date of Nov. 28, 2019.

There have been no confirmed reports of reactions after consumption of the chicken, but officials state the products should not be consumed and thrown away immediately.

