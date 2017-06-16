WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Sam O’Dell Wins 2017 WV Amateur

Matt DigbyBy Jun 15, 2017, 23:58 pm

Daniels, WV (WOAY) – For the third time in five years, Sam O’Dell is the West Virginia Amateur champion.

The Hurricane native finished with a 72-hole score of three-under par to win by two strokes, and clinch a berth in the 2018 Greenbrier Classic. Last year’s Amateur champion, Alan Cooke, will play in this year’s Greenbrier Classic.

Chris Williams started his final round quick and had the lead on the back nine for a time, but several bogeys on the final holes meant he finished in second place at one-under. Christian Boyd of Charles Town, in his first WV Amateur appearance, finished third at even par.

The top golfer from Southern West Virginia was Jeff McGraw of Princeton, who finished tied for seventh at +4. Tyler Hillyer, also of Princeton, finished 10th at +5, shooting one of the low rounds of the day with 70. Both are in the field for next month’s West Virginia Open.

Isaiah Zaccheo (Beckley), Chris Daniels (Beckley), Landon Perry (Shady Spring), Karson Terry (Peterstown), and Chandler Beavers (White Sulphur Springs) were also in the top 40.

