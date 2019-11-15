Salvation Army in Beckley handing out free coats

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – For many years, the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Beckley has been offering free coats at the start of winter.

They started giving them out on Thursday and at the beginning of the day, they had around 300 to give away. This will continue until they are out. According to the store’s manager Stephanie Pone, this is all about making sure everyone has something warm to wear this winter.

“With these frigid temperatures a lot of times people don’t buy a new coat. They’ll have to pay a utility bill or buy food or something always comes up, and that gets put to the wayside but it is very important to have one to keep yourself healthy.”

There is a one coat per person rule, but if you can prove you have kids at home, the Salvation Army will allow you to get some for them as well.