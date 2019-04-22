Sagaba Konate Declares for NBA Draft

WOAY – West Virginia forward Sagaba Konate has submitted his name to enter the 2019 NBA Draft, with plans to hire an agent.

The Bamako, Mali native recorded an average of 13.6 points and eight rebounds per game last season, but only appeared in eight contests of the 2018-19 season due to injury.

In 2017-18, Konate averaged 10.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, as the Mountaineers made the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Basketball Tournament. He was named to the Big 12’s Third Team and All-Defensive Team. Konate had originally submitted paperwork to enter the 2018 Draft, but ultimately decided to return to Morgantown for his junior year.

He leaves Morgantown as the Mountaineers’ all-time leading shot blocker, setting the record of 191 in a December 8th win over Pittsburgh. That was the last game he appeared in for the season before his injury.