Safety Tips For Grilling This Fourth Of July
By Daniella HankeyJul 03, 2018, 11:16 am
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- Fourth Of July is well know for grilling, but many dangers can come into play while grilling those burgers or hotdogs.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, there are an average of 8,800 home fires annually as a result of outdoor grilling, with July and especially Fourth of July being the most fires reported.
In order to stay safe this summer and Forth Of July, make sure to check your grill for leaks and always clean your grill before and after using it.
If you have any questions during grilling, Longhorn Steakhouse will be offering tips Wednesday, July 4th from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. by simply calling 1-855-LH-GRILL.
