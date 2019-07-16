Ryan Willis Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

WOAY – Monday saw the first individual award watch lists released ahead of the 2019 college football season, with the Maxwell and Bednarik Awards.
Virginia Tech senior quarterback Ryan Willis is on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given to the best all-around player in college football, as voted on by the Maxwell Football Club, coaches, and media members.
Willis, who began his college career at Kansas, appeared in all 12 games last year for the Hokies, starting 10 after Josh Jackson was injured. Willis would record 28 total touchdowns (24 passing, four rushing) with 2,716 passing yards as Virginia Tech finished 6-7. He was named ACC Quarterback of the Week in October after leading the Hokies to a 31-14 win at Duke.
The Maxwell Football Club also released the watch list for the Bednarik Award, given to the best defensive player in college football. No players from West Virginia, Marshall, or Virginia Tech were named to this list, but there will be additional watch lists released in the coming weeks.