Ryan Vaught Signs With Marshall

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Woodrow Wilson senior Ryan Vaught signed his National Letter of Intent to run cross country next year at Marshall University.

Vaught, who plans to major in biology and go to medical school, finished third at the state cross country championships in October. He was also part of the 2017 state champion 4×800 relay team. Vaught is also involved in multiple activities both inside and outside school.

Also signing letters of intent Wednesday was Summers County’s Jamison Hamm (Bluefield State Golf) and Wyoming East’s Autie Miller (Bluefield State Softball). In addition, Bluefield’s Truck Edwards has announced his intention to play football at the University of Pittsburgh, while Westside’s Corey Hatfield will continue his basketball career at WVU Tech.

