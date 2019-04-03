Ryan Hurd to Headline This Summer’s Friends of Charity Auto Fair

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – The Friends of Charity Auto Fair (FOCAF) is excited to welcome country music star Ryan Hurd to this summer’s Auto Fair.

Known for his hit songs “To A T” and “Diamonds or Twine,” Hurd will take to the Auto Fair stage on July 13 at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver.

In 2015, he celebrated his first No. 1 single as a songwriter with the GRAMMY and CMA-nominated duet, “LonelyTonight,” recorded by Blake Shelton and Ashley Monroe. Ryan Hurd is no stranger to the road; he has toured with Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line and Maren Morris for multiple tours, both in the United States and internationally. In addition, Hurd was named Rolling Stone Country’s “Artist You Need to Know” and a CMT “Listen Up” artist. Hurd continues to garner praise for his unique style and youthful adventurous take on life, always writing about what he’s currently experiencing. In March 2018, Hurd surprised his fans by releasing an unannounced song, “Diamonds or Twine,” the day before his wedding with singer-songwriter Maren Morris. The emotional song hit No. 1 on Sirius XM’s The Highway Hot Country Countdown, thus beginning a new era of creativity for Hurd. The new music is a taste of what’s to come from the Kalamazoo, Michigan native’s debut album via RCA Records Nashville.

Opening for Hurd is West Virginia’s own Taylor Made, who has performed at the Auto Fair in year’s past. This year’s FOCAF concert is sponsored by JanCare Ambulance, Glen’s Towing, Raleigh General Hospital, UPS Store Beckley, Walker CAT and 3J Automotive. The FOCAF is a fundraiser for Hospice of Southern West Virginia, which serves terminally ill patients in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers and Wyoming counties.

More details on this year’s concert and Auto Fair can be found at www.WVAutoFair.com