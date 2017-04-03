Russia’s health minister: 8 dead in St. Petersburg subway blast, 39 have been hospitalized

Advertisement



ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) – A spokesman for Russia’s top anti-terror agency says law enforcement agents have found and defused another explosive device on St. Petersburg’s subway. Andrei Przhezdomsky said the improvised explosive was found Monday on Ploshchad Vosstaniya station.

Russian news reports say that a security camera has caught a person who could be responsible for a blast on St. Petersburg subway.

The Interfax news agency is citing an unidentified source who says the suspect in Monday’s blast might have left the explosive device in a bag. It didn’t explain why the man was believed to be the culprit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says investigators were looking into whether the St. Petersburg subway explosion was a terror attack or if there might have been some other cause.

He says: “Law enforcement agencies and intelligence services are doing their best to establish the cause and give a full picture of what happened.”

Putin happened to in St. Petersburg for a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

