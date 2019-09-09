Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Rupert Village Park vandalized, new hours announced

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 09, 2019, 17:39 pm

RUPERT, WV (WOAY) – Village Park in Rupert has implemented new hours after the park was vandalized.

According to a post made on Facebook, Rupert Village Park will only be open when our employees are present at the Water Plant.  The only other use of the park will be when the shelter is rented.

It is unknown at this time who vandalized the property.

Tyler Barker

