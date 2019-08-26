Rupert Elementary Starts New Year in New School

RUPERT, W.Va (WOAY) – Monday was the first day back for students in Greenbrier County. At Rupert Elementary, the first day back was extra special as the students returned to a brand new building.

“It was so much excitement,” Rupert Elementary Principal Jenny Harden said. “Teachers, students nervous from grades 1st through 5th grade. Some students coming in, ‘I’m so nervous,’ and I’m like, ‘We’re all nervous. It’s new to everybody,’ so they were very excited this morning getting off the bus and getting out of the cars.”

On Monday morning, students, faculty and staff walked into a brand new building with new classrooms new technology and new possibilities. And it wasn’t just a big first day for the students either.

“It’s my first day of teaching, first full-time job, so I was a little nervous myself,” Garrett Vestal, a new 3rd grade teacher, said. “I know some of the kids were nervous. I know specifically one little girl was super nervous at open house and so she had her paper over her mouth and she didn’t really want to answer my questions. I’m talking to her and her mother was like, ‘She’s never this shy,’ and so I can relate to that.”

And with nerves aside, after spending most of the day in their new building, the verdict is in.

“Well, it’s not as hot as the old building, and it’s pretty, and I like the new colors in it and the floors are a lot nicer,” Olivia, a 5th grader, said.

The official ribbon-cutting for the new school will take place on September 19th at 9 a.m.