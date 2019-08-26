Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Rupert Elementary Starts New Year in New School
Local NewsNewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Rupert Elementary Starts New Year in New School

Anna SaundersBy Aug 26, 2019, 17:54 pm

24
0

RUPERT, W.Va (WOAY) – Monday was the first day back for students in Greenbrier County. At Rupert Elementary, the first day back was extra special as the students returned to a brand new building.

“It was so much excitement,” Rupert Elementary Principal Jenny Harden said. “Teachers, students nervous from grades 1st through 5th grade. Some students coming in, ‘I’m so nervous,’ and I’m like, ‘We’re all nervous. It’s new to everybody,’ so they were very excited this morning getting off the bus and getting out of the cars.”

On Monday morning, students, faculty and staff walked into a brand new building with new classrooms new technology and new possibilities. And it wasn’t just a big first day for the students either.

“It’s my first day of teaching, first full-time job, so I was a little nervous myself,” Garrett Vestal, a new 3rd grade teacher, said. “I know some of the kids were nervous. I know specifically one little girl was super nervous at open house and so she had her paper over her mouth and she didn’t really want to answer my questions. I’m talking to her and her mother was like, ‘She’s never this shy,’ and so I can relate to that.”

And  with nerves aside, after spending most of the day in their new building, the verdict is in.

“Well, it’s not as hot as the old building, and it’s pretty, and I like the new colors in it and the floors are a lot nicer,” Olivia, a 5th grader, said.

The official ribbon-cutting for the new school will take place on September 19th at 9 a.m.

Previous PostJudge: Ex-coal CEO Blankenship’s conviction should be tossed
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X