Rupert Elementary Moves into New Building

RUPERT, W.Va (WOAY) – Today was moving day for Rupert Elementary School. Newswatch reporter Anna Saunders shows us the transition from the old school downtown to the brand new building on the Western Greenbrier campus.

It was a rainy day in Rupert but that did not dampen the spirits of the teachers, faculty, and staff at Rupert Elementary as they moved into their new building

“We have parents here helping bus drivers teachers aides principal’s secretary’s people from the county office, different levels,” Greenbrier County Schools Director of Elementary Education Lynne Bostic said. “Everybody is just pitching in. It’s a wonderful day to move into a beautiful facility.”

All of those who helped with the move arrived around 7 a.m. to start packing and unloading. After the flooding of 2016, the old Rupert Elementary School was determined to be too old and unsafe for the students.

“It was a wonderful facility. It served the community well for a number of years,” Greenbrier County Schools CSBO David McClure said. “But it was the old high school building, so it had a lot of problems and things like that and so this was a great opportunity to get out of an older building.”

The new $5.3 million dollar facility was paid for by a grant from the West Virginia School Building Authority and matched money from the county. With all new classroom technology and more space, the new school connects to Greenbrier Middle and High School, but all students will remain separate.

“It will give us more instructional time we don’t have to go in and out in the rain in the cold and the snow,” Heather Osborne, a first-grade teacher, said. “I think the kids are going to enjoy it a lot more. Our coats can stay in the locker until the end of the day, so we’re excited about that.”

While move-in day was full of excitement for the county, they are even more excited to see the students return in the fall.

“Because we know they’re going to be so excited they’re going to have a gleam in there eyes and smiles on the faces and just be in awe of this facility,” Bostic said.

According to the teachers, they have to be completely moved out by Friday, so the goal is to finish up tomorrow.